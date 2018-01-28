Ex-boyfriend stabs girl 75 times, denies he murdered her – The Punch



The Punch Ex-boyfriend stabs girl 75 times, denies he murdered her

The Punch

A dog walker has relived the terrifying moment he tried to stop a student's ex-boyfriend from killing her as he stabbed her 75 times. Benjamin Morton told Maidstone Crown Court there was so much blood that the killer's leg literally slipped out of his …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

