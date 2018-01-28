 Ex-boyfriend stabs girl 75 times, denies he murdered her – The Punch | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ex-boyfriend stabs girl 75 times, denies he murdered her – The Punch

Posted on Jan 28, 2018 in World | 0 comments


The Punch

Ex-boyfriend stabs girl 75 times, denies he murdered her
The Punch
A dog walker has relived the terrifying moment he tried to stop a student's ex-boyfriend from killing her as he stabbed her 75 times. Benjamin Morton told Maidstone Crown Court there was so much blood that the killer's leg literally slipped out of his

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.