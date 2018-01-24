Ex-CJN, Musdapher dies at 75
FORMER Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Dahiru Musdapher died on Monday evening at a London hospital at the age of 75. A family member of the deceased, Hajiya Halima Sulaiman confirmed the death to journalists yesterday. She said that Justice Musdapher died after battling with kidney related disease and had been on admission in the […]
Comments
