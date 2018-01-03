 Ex-director Kogi civil service, Alphonsus Ameh is dead – Daily Post Nigeria | Nigeria Today
Ex-director Kogi civil service, Alphonsus Ameh is dead – Daily Post Nigeria

Ex-director Kogi civil service, Alphonsus Ameh is dead
Ameh died on Monday January 1st of an alleged heart failure caused from high blood pressure. He died at the Federal Medical Centre, Lokoja. Until his death, Mr. Ameh was a Director Administration and Finance in the Kogi State Pensions Board. An
Kogi State director dies of heart attack after receiving sack letterGuardian (blog)
Kogi Director dies after sack, as State names 800 civil servants with forged certificatesThe Eagle Online
Director Dies After Receiving Sack Letter in KogiTHISDAY Newspapers
