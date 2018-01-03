Ex-director Kogi civil service, Alphonsus Ameh is dead – Daily Post Nigeria
The Eagle Online
Ex-director Kogi civil service, Alphonsus Ameh is dead
Daily Post Nigeria
Ameh died on Monday January 1st of an alleged heart failure caused from high blood pressure. He died at the Federal Medical Centre, Lokoja. Until his death, Mr. Ameh was a Director Administration and Finance in the Kogi State Pensions Board. An …
