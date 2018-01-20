Ex-employee accuses Michael Douglas of sexual harassment – Citizen
|
Citizen
|
Ex-employee accuses Michael Douglas of sexual harassment
Citizen
A former employee has accused Michael Douglas of sexual harassment and misconduct in her presence, charges the Oscar-winning Hollywood megastar has vehemently denied. Douglas, 73, is the latest big-name celebrity accused of seamy behavior since a …
'He was honest': Catherine Zeta-Jones defends husband Michael Douglas after sexual misconduct allegation
Actor Michael Douglas accused of sexual misconduct in 1980s
Douglas accused of sexual harassment
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!