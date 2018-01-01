Ex-governor Dakingari was misled into joining APC – PDP
The Kebbi State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described the defection of the former Governor of the state, Sa’idu Dakingari and some top members of the party to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as undemocratic. Recall that Dakingari, and his deputy, Alhaji Ibrahim Aliyu, last Friday defected to the APC from […]
