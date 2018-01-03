 Ex- Governor Of Kaduna State is Dead | Nigeria Today
Ex- Governor Of Kaduna State is Dead

Posted on Jan 3, 2018

Lawal Kaita, the Former Governor of Kaduna State is dead. Kaita was the State Governor of Defunct Kaduna from October to December 1983.

It was gathered that Lawal has been sick since last year and admitted at the Federal Medical Center before he gave up the ghost in Abuja around 5pm on Tuesday.

He died on Tuesday at the age of 86.

A source said he will buried according to Muslim rites in Katsina, his home  on Wednesday.

