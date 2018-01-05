 Ex-Iced Tea Maker Long Blockchain Is Buying a Bunch of Bitcoin Miners Now | Nigeria Today
Ex-Iced Tea Maker Long Blockchain Is Buying a Bunch of Bitcoin Miners Now

Posted on Jan 5, 2018

The former beverage company is buying $4.2 million of AntMiner gear and setting up a mining facility in a Nordic country, according to an SEC filing.

This post was syndicated from CoinDesk. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

