Ex-Kaduna governor, Lawal Kaita is dead
A former governor of Kaduna State, Lawal Kaita has passed away. He died after a protracted illness at Nizamieye Turkish Hospital in Abuja. He had been on life support in the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital, Daily Nigerian reports. Born in 1932 in Katsina, Lawal Kaita was elected governor of Kaduna State on the […]
Ex-Kaduna governor, Lawal Kaita is dead
