 Ex-official under Nigerian president is held in corruption probe – News24 | Nigeria Today
Ex-official under Nigerian president is held in corruption probe – News24

Posted on Jan 25, 2018


Ex-official under Nigerian president is held in corruption probe
Abuja – Nigeria's anti-graft squad said on Thursday it had placed David Babachir Lawal, once a senior official under President Muhammadu Buhari, in custody for alleged corruption. "He was invited to our office yesterday (Wednesday) and since then he
