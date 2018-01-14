Exlink Autos: Checkout The All New 2018 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE – Photos/Review

Its 2018 guys and Toyota is not relenting in their quest to make their ever expanding customer base more comfortable, feel luxury while they get their hands to the most economically managed vehicles and outrageous and cheaper pricing.

Below is a review of all new 2018 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE by Doug Newcomb in terms of Performance, pricing, luxury, design, Infotainment Interface and his honest conclusions. If you want to purchase this piece of luxury car, contact us via the contact page.

While sedans are quickly becoming dinosaurs due to consumer appetite for crossovers and SUVs, the Toyota Camry has remained America’s top-selling car for the last 15 years for good reason. And the all-new 2018 Camry Hybrid makes a stronger case than ever for sedans, thanks to head-turning exterior styling, a luxury-like interior on the top trim level, and a new version of Toyota’s Entune infotainment system. It also offers plenty of passenger and cargo room, loads of standard comfort and convenience features at every trim level, and several driver assists as standard equipment even on the base model.

Of course, good fuel economy is the main reason for buying a hybrid. And even though the 2018 Camry Hybrid has the same engine as the previous model, the base LE trim is rated at 52mpg combined—12 mpg more than its predecessor, and the same as a Toyota Prius. While the SE and XLE have slightly less fuel economy ratings at 46mpg combined, the 2018 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE we tested makes a compelling case for the ride, roominess, and fuel frugality of a hybrid sedan, and earns our Editors’ Choice.

Pricing and Design

The 2018 Toyota Camry Hybrid comes in three trim levels, all with a 176-horsepower 2.5-liter 4-cylinder engine paired with a 18-kilowatt/118-horsepower electric motor, for a net 208 horsepower. Power for the electric motor comes from either a 1.6-kwh lithium-ion or sealed nickel-metal hydride battery that’s recharged by the gasoline engine and through regenerative braking. Power is transferred to the front wheels via an electronically controlled continuously variable transmission (ECVT).

The base model LE starts at $27,800 and comes standard with such exterior features as 16-inch steel wheels, automatic bi-LED headlights and daytime running lights, combination LED tail lights, a dark gray front grille, body color power side mirrors, keyless entry, intermittent windshield wipers, high solar energy-absorbing windows, and an acoustic noise-reducing front windshield.

Standard interior amenities include dual-zone automatic climate control, fabric-trimmed seats, heated front seats, an eight-way power driver seat, a six-way manually adjusted front passenger seat, and 60/40 split fold-down rear seats with a center armrest. There’s also a tilt/telescopic steering wheel, soft material upper door trim, wood interior trim, push button ignition, power windows and doors, an auto-dimming rearview mirror with compass, a HomeLink garage door opener, and an electric parking brake.

Standard technology features include Bluetooth for phone and music streaming, a 4.2-inch LCD instrument cluster, and the Entune 3.0 Audio system with six speakers, AM/FM/CD, an aux-in jack, a USB port with iPod connectivity and control, and a 7-inch touch screen. It comes with Scout GPS with a 3-year free trial, the Entune App Suite, Siri Eyes Free, built-in voice recognition, a backup camera with guidelines, and a complimentary three-year trial subscription to the Safety Connect telematics system that includes automatic collision notification, emergency assistance, stolen vehicle location, and roadside assistance. Standard driver assists include adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assist, and hill start assist.

The SE trim starts at $29,500 and adds 18-inch black machine finish alloy wheels, a black front grille with sport mesh insert, body color side rocker panels and rear spoiler, dual chrome exhaust tips, sport-tuned shock absorbers and springs, Sport SofTex-trimmed front seats, a leather-trimmed steering wheel with paddle shifters, embossed-mesh interior trim, and a tire pressure monitor system with direct pressure readout.

The top-of-the-line XLE we tested starts at $32,250 and adds 18-inch silver machine finish alloy wheels, LED headlights and daytime running lights, LED tail lights, a bright metallic front grille, body color heated power side mirrors with turn signals, rear seat climate control vents, a backup camera with dynamic guidelines, leather-trimmed front seats, an eight-way power front-passenger seat, and adjustable rear headrests. It also has a 10-inch color heads up display, Tiger Eye interior wood trim, an auto-dimming rearview mirror with compass, three USB ports, blind spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, and intelligent clearance sonar with rear cross-traffic braking.

Our test car was also optioned with a $1,050 surround-view camera, $415 adaptive headlights with auto-leveling, a $845 tilt/slide moonroof, and the pricey $1,800 Audio package that includes a premium JBL audio system and wireless smartphone charging. With a $885 delivery processing and handling fee, the final sticker price came to $37,245.

The Camry has long been known for middle-of-the-road exterior styling, but the 2018 Camry Hybrid has a more angular and muscular look. An aggressive two-part grille with a larger Toyota badge at the center is tinted blue. The interior on our XLE test car can almost pass for that of a luxury sedan, with excellent fit and finish, quality materials, plenty of passenger space, and good visibility. Despite having to fit in a hybrid battery, Toyota managed to retain a full-size trunk that’s identical in size to a standard Camry.

Infotainment Interface and Connectivity

The 2018 Camry is the first Toyota to feature the all-new Entune 3.0 infotainment system with an 8-inch screen. Entune has always been one of our favorite infotainment systems due to its simplicity of use and its straightforward (and free) connectivity options. Check out our full review of the Entune 3.0 system for a complete rundown.

Many of the Camry Hybrid’s driver assists are standard even on the base model and most allow for sensitivity adjustments. The XLE trim we tested also has a new driver assist called Intelligent Clearance Sonar that uses eight sensors around the vehicle to warn when an object is nearby. In addition to providing an audible alert, ICS will also automatically apply the brakes when the car gets too close to an object. The surround view camera also has a “see-through” mode that provides a better look at what’s around the vehicle.

Toyota has also equipped the XLE model with one of the largest and best head-up displays we’ve seen on any car.

Performance

There are four drive modes: EV, ECO, Normal, and Sport. Sport adds an increase in power from the hybrid system for faster acceleration, while ECO dials back performance in favor of fuel economy. The Camry Hybrid also has a new Auto Glide Control in ECO mode that helps to improve fuel efficiency when the car is coasting.

The 208 combined horsepower provides adequate performance for daily use, and passing other cars and climbing hills isn’t an issue, although the CVT becomes noisy under heavy acceleration. Operation of the gasoline engine and electric motor blend well, and the regenerative braking is barely noticeable when lifting off the throttle. Ride and handling are smooth, and the lack of body roll around sharp turns is impressive given the vehicle’s size and weight.

Conclusions

While the 2018 Camry Hybrid’s flagship XLE model has a luxurious interior and other creature comforts, the base LE trim level likely will hit the sweet spot for most buyers, since it has plenty of standard features and better combined fuel economy—and is priced almost $4,500 less. Regardless, we believe that most drivers will be happy with any 2018 Camry Hybrid model they choose—and should consider one even if you’re shopping for a crossover or SUV and don’t need all-wheel drive.

It reinforces what has made the Camry so popular over the last 15 years, and earns our Editors’ Choice for sedans.