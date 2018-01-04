Expect dust haze, cloudy weather on Friday – NiMet

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted dust haze weather conditions with visibility range of two to five kilometres over the Central States of the county on Friday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office in Abuja on Thursday, also predicted day and night temperature in the range of 25 to 34 and 9 to 20 degrees Celsius respectively.

The agency predicted that the Southern States would experience dust haze conditions in visibility range of two to five kilometres over the inland cities and two to five kilometres over the coastal cities.

It also predicted cloudy skies over Calabar and Eket in the afternoon and evening hours with day and night temperatures in the range of 32 to 34 and 15 to 24 degrees Celsius respectively.

According to NiMet, Northern States will experience dust haze conditions with visibility range of one to three kilometres and localised visibility of less than 1000m in some places throughout the forecast period.

“The northern cities will also experience day and night temperatures in the range of 26 to 33 and 10 to 15 degrees Celsius respectively.

“The particles of dust in suspension around the country are expected to still reduce visibilities across the northern states to about one to three kilometres.

“The inland and the central cities are anticipated to be in dust haze with visibility of two to five kilometers, while the coastal cities are also expected to be in the range of two to three kilometres within the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicted. (NAN)

The post Expect dust haze, cloudy weather on Friday – NiMet appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

