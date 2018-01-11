Expect food sufficiency this year – Agric Commissioner

It has been projected that the food sufficiency target of Governor Udom Emmanuel for Akwa Ibom people will become more tangible in 2018.

By Essienawan Akpabio (MOA)

Making the Projection while speaking with pressmen in his office recently, the Commissioner for Agriculture, Dr Uduak Udo-inyang said the massive agricultural investment by the administration will begin to yield more food and cash crops for the State.

The Commissioner who called on Akwa Ibom people to continue to support Governor Udom Emmanuel, emphasized that Akwa Ibom will become self sufficient in major staple food like garri & rice indicated that the massive investment in Agriculture by Udom Administration is unprecedented.

Dr Udo-inyang Observed that Governor Udom main focus in Agric sector in line with his five point agenda is job creation, wealth creation and poverty alleviation.

So on that note, has embarked on massive agricultural projects to favour the people in the State.

Agric boss mentioned that the administration of Governor Emmanuel has trained 450 youths under the special cocoa maintenance scheme, even as improved seedlings of oil palms and cocoa have been distributed to farmers in the state.

He added that government has recruited and trained unemployed youths under the integrated farmers scheme (IFS).

And is also participating in the central bank of Nigeria (CBN) Rice Anchor Borrowers Scheme, with about 5, 920 registered rice farmers, the majority of whom he said are youths. And also made available fertilizers at subsidized rates.

Another addition to the list of the achievements In agricultural sector according to the Commissioner, Includes: the 1,000,000 day old – chicks per month capacity poultry hatchery complex at Mbiaya Uruan, which provides feed stock to youths interested in poultry business.

He included that extensive technical services have been rendered to about 350 fish farms across the state.

Intimating that the Coconut plantation and Coconut oil factory established on 11,000 hectares of land in Mkpat Enin, Ikot Abasi and Eastern Obolo local Government are other major developments in the agric sector.

Dr Udo-inyang said, the government has also established a cattle ranch and dairy farm on a 500 hectares of land in Adadia, Uruan local government Area, as well as vegetable greenhouse, from where tomatoes & cucumbers are currently being harvested.

The Agric Boss hinted that, the government is Making plans to establish bamboo village, where Bamboo will be cultivated for industrialization. Adding that there is also plan to train 300 youths for involvement in various agricultural programme of their choice in Collaboration with the world bank.

According to the Commissioner, all these are evidences of commitment to agricultural revolution by the State government.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

