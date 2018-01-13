“Expect More Bloodshed In Benue, If….” – Miyetti Allah Leader Threatens
Barely 48 hours after the mass burial of 73 victims of the recent herdsmen attacks in Benue, the National Vice President of Miyetti Allah Cattle Herders Association, Husaini Yusuf Bosso, has warned that more blood will be shed in the state if the anti-grazing law introduced by Governor Samuel Ortom is not completely scrapped “We, […]
The post "Expect More Bloodshed In Benue, If…." – Miyetti Allah Leader Threatens appeared first on Timeofgist.
