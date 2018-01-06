Expo 2020 Dubai to build on Nigeria’s innovative spirit – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Expo 2020 Dubai to build on Nigeria's innovative spirit
Vanguard
Opportunity is synonymous with Nigeria. From its lively start-up ecosystem and plans to create the first Smart City in Africa, to its large and determined youth population and abundant natural resources, the country is buzzing with a spirit of ambition …
Expo 2020 Dubai to shine on Kenya SMEs
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!