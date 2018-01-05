Expo 2020 Dubai to shine on Kenya SMEs – The Star, Kenya



The Star, Kenya Expo 2020 Dubai to shine on Kenya SMEs

The Star, Kenya

Kenya's innovative spirit is blooming and Expo 2020 Dubai will be an ideal opportunity to showcase the impressive advancements and opportunities that we are witnessing there. Expo 2020's theme, 'Connecting minds, creating the future', emphasising the …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

