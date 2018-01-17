 EXPOSED: Bucket Filled With Human Body Parts, Laps, Intestine, Vagina, Hearts Recovered From Alfa, Islamic Cleric In Lagos (Photos) | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

EXPOSED: Bucket Filled With Human Body Parts, Laps, Intestine, Vagina, Hearts Recovered From Alfa, Islamic Cleric In Lagos (Photos)

Posted on Jan 17, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command, led by CP Edgal Imohimi, stormed No.4 Okedumade street, off Badare street, Alakuko Lagos and arrested a self acclaimed Alfa, by name, Abdulfatai Kayode. The said Abdulfatai confessed having some human parts in his divination room. A mini paint bucket filled with assorted types of female body parts […]

The post EXPOSED: Bucket Filled With Human Body Parts, Laps, Intestine, Vagina, Hearts Recovered From Alfa, Islamic Cleric In Lagos (Photos) appeared first on Ngyab .

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab . Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.