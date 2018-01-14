EXPOSED: "My Husband Sleeps With My 16-Year-Old Sister; Impregnated Her & Aborted It"

Saying some men are cruel and heartless is an understatement. Its more like 99% of them are all the same, “Bastards”. A married woman, Rosalyn from Benue State has exposed her ordeal at the hands of her so called husband whom she claims abuses her both physically and emotionally.

The clearly unhappy wife also revealed how she found out that her husband had been sleeping with her sister for 2 years to the extent of getting her pregnant and aborting it.

Read her full story below…..

Good day, my name is Rosalyn.from Benue state I need help so I don’t take my life. Because that seem to be the only option now. I got married in court at the age of 19 because I was pregnant and because I didn’t want to bring shame to my parents, I got married and it has been the worst decision I ever made..I have never had peace.i have been abused emotional, physically and psychologically..I have no say,at that time I couldn’t visit my parents, even when I was pregnant for my two kids, he treated me like I was nothing..

I did Cs and he threatened me to tell the doctor to discharge me because he didn’t want to waste money,I ended up having infection on my incision area( a flesh eating disease) it nearly killed me.He refused to put me in school as promised nor pay for me to learn a skill..

I was being punished for everything, it was like I was walking in eggshells. he locked me outside till 3am with my newborn baby inside the room crying for hours because I asked him why he came home by 12am. He goes out to drink, club,cheats with many women.

One day, I asked him a question and he beat me up in front of his mother,then it happened again and again .I ran to my parents house but I was told to go back because divorce is not good and that he’ll change..But he never changed, at times he won’t talk to me for weeks nor buy food or eat the food I cook, he’ll insult me and call me and my family names.

I keep baring everything until last year august when I found out he was sleeping with my kid sis who’s 16. She told me that they’ve been having sex three times a week for 2 years,she got pregnant and they aborted it..I was devastated..I was shocked ,I was in pain..I wanted to run away with my kids but I had nowhere to go to,I had no money, no skill, no degree..

So i stayed bearing it all..He still hasn’t changed.he use it to rub on my face instead..I have developed a terrible high blood pressure at the age of 26. He keeps tormenting me and beating me up.. Threatening me with a knife, I ran away to Lagos for some weeks.. Came back and this morning, he starts beating me for no reason… I need to leave this marriage.. I need to get my life back. I need help.