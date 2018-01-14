Extending state capture probe would derail it, Madonsela warns – GkMen
Extending state capture probe would derail it, Madonsela warns
This is the view of former public protector Thuli Madonsela as calls are being made for the commission to investigate other allegations of state capture not mentioned in her report. The inquiry into state capture was meant to focus on President Jacob …
Mkhwebane's state capture statements expose a lack of appreciation of the law
