External reserves hit $38.7bn, rise by 50% in one year – The Punch

Posted on Jan 1, 2018


External reserves hit $38.7bn, rise by 50% in one year
The nation's external reserves, also known foreign exchange reserves, rose by 50 per cent in the last one year to hit $38.73bn on December 28, 2017, the Central Bank of Nigeria data showed on Sunday. This means that the foreign reserves gained $12.9bn
