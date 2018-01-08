EXTRA: Melaye, the ‘black Jack Sparrow’, hosts pirate-themed party – TheCable



TheCable EXTRA: Melaye, the 'black Jack Sparrow', hosts pirate-themed party

TheCable

By virtue of being a “fearless leader”, you can call him “the lion of the senate”, and he will be well pleased. Many know him as the senator representing Kogi West, but in 2017, his celebrity status reached new heights. From making the Ajekun Iya song …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

