Extreme Crosswind Aircraft Landing From Germany Is Something Else [Video]

Dutch and German Twitter feeds were filled with videos of the damage caused by extreme winds from Storm Friederike last week Thursday, and we gave you a little taste of all that here.

However, none of them took a look at what flying machines were experiencing because, well, most planes were grounded and watching a plane try to land is a whole other story .

These details from Mashable:

A pilot flying a Dash8 Q400 got caught in a heavy wind storm that battered Europe on Thursday. With wind speeds reaching 68 mph, the pilot attempted to land at Düsseldorf Airport in Germany. As the small prop plane comes in for the landing it can be seen getting tossed in seemingly every direction with the intense crosswinds. But when the runway becomes visible it’s clear just how intense the landing will be.

Take a look yourself, and don’t forget to hold on tight:

Nothing like a little wind chaos to put you off flying for a while, and I reckon that pilot has earned a stiff drink.

