FA Cup: Fleetwood hold Leicester, Coventry knock out Stoke

Posted on Jan 7, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments

Third-tier Fleetwood Town kicked off a hectic English FA Cup third round schedule by holding Premier League side Leicester City to a 0-0 draw at their Highbury Stadium on Saturday. Leicester striker Jamie Vardy, who once played for Fleetwood, was not included in the Midlands club’s line-up, spending a chilly lunchtime watching from the stands. […]

