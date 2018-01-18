FA Cup: Nine-Man Chelsea Survive Norwich Scare; Swansea, Wigan Advance – Complete Sports Nigeria
FA Cup: Nine-Man Chelsea Survive Norwich Scare; Swansea, Wigan Advance
Nine-man Chelsea booked their place in the fourth round of the Emirates FA Cup following a 5-3 penalty shootout win against Norwich City at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday. Nigeria star Victor Moses was rested for the match, not included in the matchday …
