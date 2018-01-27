 FA Cup: Spurs survive, Hammers exit as Iheanacho, Ndidi score in Foxes’ big win | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

FA Cup: Spurs survive, Hammers exit as Iheanacho, Ndidi score in Foxes’ big win

Posted on Jan 27, 2018 in Football, Sports | 0 comments

Harry Kane came to Tottenham Hotspur’s rescue after they were just minutes away from a stunning English FA Cup defeat away to lowly Newport County on Saturday. Fourth-tier Newport, one of several Welsh clubs who play in English domestic football, put themselves in sight of one of the all-time great upsets against eight-time FA Cup winners Tottenham. It was all thanks to Padraig Amond’s first-half goal.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.