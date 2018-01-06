FA Cup third round results – 2nd update

English FA Cup results on Saturday:

Third round

Aston Villa 1 (Davis 8) Peterborough 3 (Marriott 75, 90+3, Tafazolli 83)

Birmingham 1 (Gallagher 56) Burton 0

Blackburn 0 Hull 1 (Aina 58)

Bolton 1 (Derik 64) Huddersfield 2 (Van La Parra 51, Williams 52)

Bournemouth 2 (Mousset 55, Cook 90+2) Wigan 2 (Grigg 4, Hyndman-og 29)

Brentford 0 Notts County 1 (Stead 65)

Cardiff 0 Mansfield 0

Carlisle 0 Sheffield Wednesday 0

Coventry 2 (Willis 24, Grimmer 68) Stoke 1 (Adam-pen 54)

Doncaster 0 Rochdale 1 (Andrew 18)

Exeter 0 West Brom 2 (Rondon 2, Rodriguez 25)

Fleetwood Town 0 Leicester 0

Fulham 0 Southampton 1 (Ward-Prowse 29)

Ipswich 0 Sheffield United 1 (Thomas 25)

Manchester City 4 (Aguero 56, 58, Sane 71, B. Silva 82) Burnley 1 (Barnes 25)

Middlesbrough 2 (Gestede 10, Braithwaite 42) Sunderland 0

Millwall 4 (O’Brien 35, 56, Thompson 47, Onyedinma 61) Barnsley 1 (Potts 11)

Newcastle 3 (Perez 30, 36 Shelvey 39) Luton 1 (Hylton 49)

Queens Park Rangers 0 MK Dons 1 (Cisse 60)

Stevenage 0 Reading 0

Watford 3 (Carrillo 37, Deeney 57, Capoue 85) Bristol City 0

Wolverhampton 0 Swansea 0

Wycombe 1 (O’Nien 45+1) Preston 5 (Harrop 2, 85, Browne 38, 78-pen, Horgan 50)

Yeovil 2 (Barnes 61, Green 76) Bradford 0

Playing later (1730 GMT):

Norwich v Chelsea

Playing Sunday:

Newport v Leeds (1200 GMT)

Shrewsbury v West Ham (1400 GMT)

Tottenham v AFC Wimbledon (1500 GMT)

Nottingham Forest v Arsenal (1600 GMT)

Playing Monday:

Brighton v Crystal Palace (1945 GMT)

Played Friday:

Liverpool 2 (Milner 35-pen, Van Dijk 84) Everton 1 (Sigurdsson 67)

Manchester United 2 (Lingard 84, Lukaku 90) Derby 0

