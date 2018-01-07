FA investigate racial abuse claims in Holgate-Firmino clash – The Times
|
The Times
|
FA investigate racial abuse claims in Holgate-Firmino clash
The Times
The Football Association is to launch an invesigation into whether Everton's Mason Holgate was racially abused by Roberto Firmino in Friday night's FA Cup Merseyside derby at Anfield. Whatever sense lip readers, linguists and referee Bobby Madley make …
FA to probe 'allegation' after Merseyside derby confrontation
FA to investigate racism allegations after Firmino and Holgate flare-up
Roberto Firmino incident shows foreign stars must be told what is 'acceptable' swearing here — and what isn't
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!