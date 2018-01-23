FAAC: FG, States, LGs Share N655.17bn In January

The Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) on Tuesday shared N655.17 billion to the three tiers of government as revenue for January. The Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun, told newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja that the N655.17 billion was distributed under four distributable sub-heads. “The total statutory revenue for the month is N540.44 billion. “It […]

The post FAAC: FG, States, LGs Share N655.17bn In January appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

