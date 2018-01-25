 FAAN re-opens Abuja airport runway after one hour of closure | Nigeria Today
FAAN re-opens Abuja airport runway after one hour of closure

Posted on Jan 25, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria has just notified passengers and airport users that the runway of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja is now open for normal operations.

 

Ifeoma Okeke

The post FAAN re-opens Abuja airport runway after one hour of closure appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

