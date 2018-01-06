Facebook CEO’s 2018 challenge: Fix Facebook – Economic Times
|
Economic Times
|
Facebook CEO's 2018 challenge: Fix Facebook
Economic Times
The Facebook CEO has declared a goal each year since 2009. Past challenges have included wearing a tie every day, learning to speak Mandarin and eating meat only from animals he killed himself. Last year, he visited every US state he hadn't been to yet …
'Facebook to explore Bitcoins to put power back into people's hand,' says Mark Zuckerberg
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!