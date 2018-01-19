FADAMA earmarks 340 hectares for dry season rice production

By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU—THE World Bank-assisted Fadama III additional financing programme has mapped out 340 hectares of land in Enugu State to commence dry season rice production.

The agency said the essence was to boost rice production through irrigation of rice farms in the state.

The state Fadama III additional financing coordinating officer, Mr. Ikechukwu Jude Ogboke disclosed this at the 8th World Bank /FGN Joint Supervision Mission in Enugu.

Ogbeke stated that about 340 hectares of land have been ear-marked for the project at Adani in Uzo-Uwani local government area, noting that when the process commences, it would boost rice production tremendously.

He commended the farmers for their cooperation, noting that rice productions have increased between 5.2-6.5 metric tons per hectare against 3.39 metric tons last year which he attributed to high seedlings and agronomical mentoring.

The commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Hon. Emeka Ede said the state would continue to encourage Fadama projects in the state by paying her counterpart funding.

Ede appealed to Fadama to strengthen agro and impute dealers to live up to expectations. He decried lack of rice processing plants in the state which he described as an impediment against rice production.

The World Bank consultant on the Fadama lll additional mission Mr. Tony Abanum assured farmers that the state would soon take delivery of her tractors and described the delay to technical and logistics issues.

He commended Enugu state rice farmers for their resilience in rice production, assuring them of their support.

