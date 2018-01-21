Faith Is Raw Material For Harvest – Independent Newspapers Limited
|
Faith Is Raw Material For Harvest
Independent Newspapers Limited
Faith is one of many strange arsenals of heaven. Like most raw materials, the expression of miracle faith is not a natural phenomenon. Patience, confidence, hope or trust are natural close relations of faith, but they are not faith themselves. When the …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!