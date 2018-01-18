Falana reacts to Ekiti political ban on Fayemi

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN) has reacted to the White Paper issued by Governor Ayodele Fayose barring a former governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, from holding public officesin the state. The White Paper barred the former governor from holding any public office for ten years. Recall that Fayemi had reacted to the development, describing it […]

Falana reacts to Ekiti political ban on Fayemi

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

