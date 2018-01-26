 Falconets look good for 9th World Cup berth despite South Africa | Nigeria Today
Falconets look good for 9th World Cup berth despite South Africa

Posted on Jan 26, 2018 in Football, Sports | 0 comments

Pushing for a possible debut at the 2018 FIFA Under-20 Women’s World Cup, the Basetsanas will be lurking like a bruised lion against the Falconets in Benin on Saturday. The Falconets host the Basetsanas in a final qualifying round return leg tie at the Samuel Ogbemudia Staduim, with the fire of Nigeria-South Africa rivalry being rekindled. Both sides have an eye on securing one of Africa’s two tickets to the World Cup showpiece in France from Aug.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

