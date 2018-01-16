Family Feud: Governor Emmanuel Makes New Move Against Akpabio

In what is turning into a sort of political family feud, Akwa Ibom Governor, Udom Emmanuel has sacked the Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Etekamba Umoren in a bid to weaken estranged godfather, Godswill Akpabio’s political influence. Governor Emmanuel on Monday sacked Mr. Umoren, who was nominated into the cabinet by Mr. Akpabio, the […]

The post Family Feud: Governor Emmanuel Makes New Move Against Akpabio appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

