 Family gives Ogunde grand museum, unveils competition on his songs – The Punch | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Family gives Ogunde grand museum, unveils competition on his songs – The Punch

Posted on Jan 2, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


The Punch

Family gives Ogunde grand museum, unveils competition on his songs
The Punch
Two important things happened in the Ososa, Ogun State, home of legendary dramatist, Chief Hubert Ogunde, on Thursday. First, his family unveiled a competition on the translation of his songs. According to them, there is the need for children, youths

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.