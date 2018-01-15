Fancy earning £332000 a year? Try being a top university vice-chancellor – The Guardian
|
The Guardian
|
Fancy earning £332000 a year? Try being a top university vice-chancellor
The Guardian
Mmm … I'm just taking a moment to imagine that. Now imagine someone giving it to you every year. Lovely! Yes, please. Now imagine HMRC taking one and a half briefcases away in tax. Hey! And that's what it's like to be vice-chancellor at one of the UK …
£426000 wage 'reflects role of respected leader', says University of Sheffield
Leeds university vice-chancellors who earn more than the PM
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!