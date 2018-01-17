Fani Kayode to FG: You cannot intimidate or silence me

Chief Femi Fani Kayode has once again defied what he termed “threats of arrest and harm” by the government, saying he will continue to be vocal in the issues of the Nigerian state.

FFK as he is popularly called via his Facebook page said he would always speak out against that which he considers to be unjust and evil.

“Freedom of speech is a fundamental requirement in a democracy and every citizen has the inalienable right to exercise it.

“I do not advocate violence in any shape or form and neither do I believe in any form of subversion of the state.

“I do however believe in the right to vigorously criticise govt. and keep them on their toes and to speak out against that which I consider to be unjust and evil.

“This is not just a right but a duty that all true leaders must take very seriously and a divine mandate,” he said.

