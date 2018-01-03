 Faraday Future Co-founder Defies Court Order to Return to China to Face Debt Obligations – Hybrid Cars News | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Faraday Future Co-founder Defies Court Order to Return to China to Face Debt Obligations – Hybrid Cars News

Posted on Jan 3, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


Hybrid Cars News

Faraday Future Co-founder Defies Court Order to Return to China to Face Debt Obligations
Hybrid Cars News
Jia Yueting, Faraday Future co-founder, is facing heat from Chinese regulators to address mounting debts from vendors tied to LeEco, ignoring a court order for him to return last Dec. 31. In a notice by the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC
Troubled tycoon asks wife to help settle financial woesecns
LeEco seeks investors for TV divisionRapid TV News

all 4 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.