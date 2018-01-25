Farmers Insurance Open Money – 2018 Farmers Insurance Purse & Payouts

The Farmers Insurance Openpurse is $6,900,000 for the 2017 tournament at the Torrey Pines Golf Club in San Diego, California. The winner of the 2017 Farmers Insurance Open will receive the 1st prize payout of $1,206,000.

The prize fund and winner’s payout at the Farmers Insurance Open have remained unchanged from the 2016 tournament where Jon Rahm collected the winner’s check of $1,206,000.

2017 Farmers Insurance Open Prize Money

The Farmers Insurance Open prize money distribution including player earnings for each prize winning leaderboard position will be published when the tournament has been concluded. The Farmers Insurance Open money list is subject to withdrawals and ties.

