Farmers Insurance Open Tee Times – Round 3 Players Pairings
Round 3 of the 2018 Farmers Insurance Open will be played on Saturday January 27th at Torrey Pines Golf Club in San Diego, California. The Farmers Insurance Open Saturday tee times have been announced and the round is scheduled to start at 8:40 am.
The field has been reduced to 77 by the cut which has been paired into 26 three-balls for the 3rd round of the tournament.
2018 Farmers Insurance Open 3rd Round Tee Times
The Farmers Insurance Open round 3 tee times and player pairings. All tee times are displayed local time.
|Tee Times
|Players
|Players
|Players
|1st Tee
|1st Tee
|1st Tee
|1st Tee
|8:40 AM
|Roberto Díaz
|J.T. Poston
|J.J. Spaun
|8:50 AM
|Tom Hoge
|Kyle Stanley
|Charley Hoffman
|9:00 AM
|Marc Leishman
|Corey Conners
|Rory Sabbatini
|9:10 AM
|Lanto Griffin
|Danny Lee
|Cody Gribble
|9:20 AM
|Keith Mitchell
|Brandon Harkins
|Ben Silverman
|9:30 AM
|Beau Hossler
|C.T. Pan
|Patrick Reed
|9:40 AM
|Justin Rose
|Brice Garnett
|Talor Gooch
|9:50 AM
|Keegan Bradley
|Robert Garrigus
|Kevin Streelman
|10:00 AM
|Tom Lovelady
|Sean O’Hair
|Cameron Smith
|10:10 AM
|Hunter Mahan
|Harris English
|Phil Mickelson
|10:20 AM
|Jason Day
|Martin Flores
|Retief Goosen
|10:30 AM
|Tony Finau
|Alex Noren
|Michael Kim
|10:40 AM
|Ryan Palmer
|Jon Rahm
|Luke List
|10th Tee
|10th Tee
|10th Tee
|10th Tee
|8:40 AM
|Francesco Molinari
|Ted Potter, Jr.
|Chris Kirk
|8:50 AM
|Hideki Matsuyama
|Adam Hadwin
|Charles Howell III
|9:00 AM
|Abraham Ancer
|J.B. Holmes
|Lucas Glover
|9:10 AM
|Grayson Murray
|Bill Haas
|Gary Woodland
|9:20 AM
|Brendan Steele
|Si Woo Kim
|Jimmy Walker
|9:30 AM
|Cameron Davis
|Andrew Putnam
|Maverick McNealy
|9:40 AM
|J.J. Henry
|John Huh
|Patrick Cantlay
|9:50 AM
|Russell Knox
|Emiliano Grillo
|Nick Watney
|10:00 AM
|Julian Suri
|Nick Taylor
|Robert Streb
|10:10 AM
|Sung Kang
|Brandt Snedeker
|Tiger Woods
|10:20 AM
|Anirban Lahiri
|Camilo Villegas
|Chesson Hadley
|10:30 AM
|Bud Cauley
|Kevin Tway
|Cameron Tringale
|10:40 AM
|Billy Horschel
|James Hahn
