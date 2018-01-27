Farmers Insurance Open Tee Times – Round 3 Players Pairings

Round 3 of the 2018 Farmers Insurance Open will be played on Saturday January 27th at Torrey Pines Golf Club in San Diego, California. The Farmers Insurance Open Saturday tee times have been announced and the round is scheduled to start at 8:40 am.

The field has been reduced to 77 by the cut which has been paired into 26 three-balls for the 3rd round of the tournament.

2018 Farmers Insurance Open 3rd Round Tee Times

The Farmers Insurance Open round 3 tee times and player pairings. All tee times are displayed local time.

Tee Times Players Players Players 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 8:40 AM Roberto Díaz J.T. Poston J.J. Spaun 8:50 AM Tom Hoge Kyle Stanley Charley Hoffman 9:00 AM Marc Leishman Corey Conners Rory Sabbatini 9:10 AM Lanto Griffin Danny Lee Cody Gribble 9:20 AM Keith Mitchell Brandon Harkins Ben Silverman 9:30 AM Beau Hossler C.T. Pan Patrick Reed 9:40 AM Justin Rose Brice Garnett Talor Gooch 9:50 AM Keegan Bradley Robert Garrigus Kevin Streelman 10:00 AM Tom Lovelady Sean O’Hair Cameron Smith 10:10 AM Hunter Mahan Harris English Phil Mickelson 10:20 AM Jason Day Martin Flores Retief Goosen 10:30 AM Tony Finau Alex Noren Michael Kim 10:40 AM Ryan Palmer Jon Rahm Luke List 10th Tee 10th Tee 10th Tee 10th Tee 8:40 AM Francesco Molinari Ted Potter, Jr. Chris Kirk 8:50 AM Hideki Matsuyama Adam Hadwin Charles Howell III 9:00 AM Abraham Ancer J.B. Holmes Lucas Glover 9:10 AM Grayson Murray Bill Haas Gary Woodland 9:20 AM Brendan Steele Si Woo Kim Jimmy Walker 9:30 AM Cameron Davis Andrew Putnam Maverick McNealy 9:40 AM J.J. Henry John Huh Patrick Cantlay 9:50 AM Russell Knox Emiliano Grillo Nick Watney 10:00 AM Julian Suri Nick Taylor Robert Streb 10:10 AM Sung Kang Brandt Snedeker Tiger Woods 10:20 AM Anirban Lahiri Camilo Villegas Chesson Hadley 10:30 AM Bud Cauley Kevin Tway Cameron Tringale 10:40 AM Billy Horschel James Hahn

The post Farmers Insurance Open Tee Times – Round 3 Players Pairings appeared first on Golf and Course.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from News – Golf and Course. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

