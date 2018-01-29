Fashions Finest Africa To Birth The Most Prestigious Fashion Awards In Africa

Preparation for Fashions Finest Africa, Epic Show is in top gear and asides the runway show, exhibitions and conference; the Fashions Finest Africa team would be holding the first and most prestigious all fashion awards in Nigeria.

The essence of the awards is to celebrate those who have made a mark in the fashion industry.

Over time a lot of people have changed the Nigerian fashion industry in many ways and the impact they make or have made have not been well recognised or appreciated. At Fashions Finest Africa we want this to change and this is why we have decided to debut the Fashions Finest Africa Awards.

Nominations start 26th of January, 2018 and end 26th of March 2018, so lovers of fashion should head on to the website http://www.fashionsfinestafrica.com/awards/ to nominate those they deem fit.

The Epic Show would be a three-day event running from Friday 25th May to Sunday 27th May 2018; it will be three days of nonstop fashion with a lot of activities for those in the business of fashion and for lovers of fashion.

The fashion extravaganza will kick off on Friday at noon with a Fashion conference where those who matter in the fashion industry will take on panel sessions, then later in the day the prestigious Fashions Finest Awards will take place. We will also play hosts to Exhibitors and our marketplace vendors giving the opportunity to fashion lovers to shop till you drop. The fashion show will continue Saturday and Sunday featuring student designers, new and emerging designers and established designers out of Africa.

Fashions Finest Africa EPIC Show 2018 is set to take place at The Balmoral, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

CATEGORIES

Designer of the year Emerging designer of the year Men’s wear designer of the year Women’s wear designer of the year Makeup Artist of the year Stylist of the year Male model of the year Female model of the year Fashion show of the year Outstanding contribution to Nigerian Fashion award Accessories designer of the year Fashion Retail Store of the year Fashion Icon of the year Creative of the year Shoe designer of the year Bag designer of the year Fashion photographer of the year Fashion Magazine of the year Indigenous fabric maker of the year Fashion blogger of the year Fashion influencer of the year

