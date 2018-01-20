Fashola reports 71. 58% Performance Of 2017 Budget For Ministry

The Hon. Minister of Power, Works and Housing has reported that of the 2017 budget, his ministry has achieved 71.58% implementation as at December, 2017. According to press release from the ministry, Fashola, who stated this recently while defending the 2018 budget proposal before the Senate Committee told Members of the Committee that based on […]

The post Fashola reports 71. 58% Performance Of 2017 Budget For Ministry appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

