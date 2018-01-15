Fatal Accident In Minna… Passengers Roasted Alive (Graphic Photos)

According to multiple online reports,many people were burnt beyond recognition in a terrible accident that happened today along Bida- Minna road.It is unclear what led to the accident. See photos below…

Fatal Accident In Minna… Passengers Roasted Alive (Graphic Photos)

