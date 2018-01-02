Father And Son Both Receive Red Card In League Two Match

Forest Green player Charlie Cooper and his manager which happens to be his dad both received red cards within moments of each other in a League Two match in England.

Rovers player Charlie Cooper — a reported target of Middlesbrough — was sent off with a straight red card for a bad foul in the 39th minute of his team’s game against Wycombe Wanderers.

And in protesting the decision, Forest Green’s manager — and Cooper’s father, Mark — was promptly sent to the stands by referee Antony Coggins.

Forest Green were behind 1-0 at that stage and ended up losing 2-1 to stay bottom of the Football League in the fourth tier.

A classic of “Like father, like son”

