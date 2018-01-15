Fayemi reacts to Ekiti ban on him, carpets Fayose – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
Fayemi reacts to Ekiti ban on him, carpets Fayose
Daily Post Nigeria
Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has reacted to the white paper submitted to Ekiti Governor Ayo Fayose by a panel set up to investigate the finances of the state between 2010 and 2014. His spokesman, Olayinka Oyebode, said the …
Political Ban: Fayemi Labels Panel As 'Kangaroo', Says 'Joke Taken Too Far'
Ekiti bars Fayemi from holding public office
Ekiti bans Fayemi, ex-commissioner from holding public office
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!