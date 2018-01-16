Fayemi to Fayose: Your kangaroo panel recommendations, a joke taken too far

Minister of Mines and Steel Development Dr. Kayode Fayemi has accused Ekiti state governor Ayo Fayose of witch hunting and attempting to rubbish his sterling civil service records by barring him from any elective position in the state for ten years.

Governor Ayodele Fayose had before now set up a panel to investigate the finances of the state between 2010 and 2014. A white paper submitted to the governor had subsequently indicted Dr Fayemi and his Finance commissioner while serving as governor of Ekiti state, with a recommendation to bar the minister form holding any elective position in the state for another ten years.

But in a swift reaction to the recommendation, Media Aide to the minister Yinka Oyebode in a press statement made available late last night said the entire process was discredited right from the beginning, as the only agenda of the panel was to rubbish Dr Kayode Fayemi’s public service record.

“While we believe it is part of the responsibilities of the state administration to look into the finances of the state at any point in time, we are also of the belief that such must be done in a very responsible manner devoid of prejudice, witch hunting and a calculated attempt to victimise a citizen.

“One is therefore not surprised at the recommendations of the White Paper: It only goes to confirm our initial position that the panel was compromised right from inception and targeted against Dr Fayemi.

“In his desperation, Governor Fayose chose the crude and ignoble path towards hitting a perceived political foe,” it read.

According to the statement, the process ignored the rule of law and did not respect the rule of law, thus making the action subjudice to the court.

“Fayose was however misguided into believing that he could pass a death sentence on Dr Fayemi’s public service with the white paper. This is not only laughable, but ridiculous, as neither Governor Fayose nor his paid agents has the power to bar anyone from political participation.

“The entire process and the character personae involved are discredited and since it is impossible to build something on nothing, legally speaking, their recommendation is not only null and void, it is ultra vires.

“We urge the teeming supporters of Dr Fayemi, the good people of Ekiti State and the general public not to be disturbed by the development. It is simply another act of illegality, from an administration that has elevated political debauchery to state craft.

“It shall not stand. It is nothing but a joke taken too far, perhaps joke of the century,” he said.

