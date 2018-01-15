Fayose Bans Fayemi From Holding Public Office In Ekiti For 10 years

The Ayodele Fayose-led government of Ekiti State on Monday banned former governor of the state, Kayode Fayemi, from holding public office for 10 years.

The decision followed the receipt of the report of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry which investigated the handling of state finances during the Fayemi administration between October 2010 and October 2014.

The panel ordered the former governor to account for the whereabouts of N2.75 billion allocated from the N25 billion bond obtained by the government for the execution of contract for the construction of Ultra-Modern market in Ado Ekiti, which was never executed.

The state also barred his former Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Dapo Kolawole, for the same number of years.

The panel also recommended that the duo should refund various sums of money to the state government coffers.

The State Executive Council accepted the recommendations and adopted the panel’s White Paper at Monday’s emergency meeting.

The report declared Fayemi, now a Minister of Mines and Steel Development, and Kolawole “as unfit to hold any public office in the state.‎”

