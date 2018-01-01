Fayose Behind Detention Of Ekiti Monarch – Lawyer

An Akure-based human rights lawyer, Morakinyo Ogele has said the prosecution and detention in prison custody of Olukere of Ikere-Ekiti, Oba Obasanyin Ganiyu was orchestrated by the Ekiti state governor Mr. Ayodele Fayose. An Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrate Court had last Wednesday ordered that the monarch and five other persons be remanded in prison over allegations […]

The post Fayose Behind Detention Of Ekiti Monarch – Lawyer appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

