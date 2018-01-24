Fayose blasts Obasanjo over letter to Buhari

Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose has described the former president Olusegun Obasanjo wrote to President Muhammadu Buhari has a “face-saving letter” by the cabals that imposed Buhari on Nigerians.

“Damning as the Obasanjo letter was and although it makes some sense, the writer is not deserving of the letter,” said in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary issued in Ado Ekiti on Wednesday.

“Obasanjo is not the right person to write that letter,” Fayose insisted. “He was the leader of those who deceived Nigerians and lied to the international community to support Buhari.

“Nigerians have already made up their minds to show Buhari the exit next year with or without Obasanjo’s self-serving letter

“So Obasanjo should not take the credit. He should not reap where he has not sown.

“Nevertheless, President Buhari should heed ex-President Obasanjo’s advice and go home and rest. President Buhari has overstayed his welcome,” he added

Fayose added that “Obasanjo himself should heed his own advice to Buhari by also going home to rest. Both Obasanjo and Buhari are analogue in this digital age and have expired.

“We have been hearing of Obasanjo since we were in the primary school.

“It is time for him to vacate the public political space. When Nigerians hear him speak nowadays, they hiss.”

