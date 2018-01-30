Fayose: God instructed me to support my deputy to succeed me

The Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose says he owe no one any apologies for supporting his deputy, Kolapo Olusola-Eleka, to succeed him, saying God instructed him to do so.

Speaking at a rally in Ado Ekiti, Fayose said he was not scared of those abusing him because of his support for Olusola, advising them to leave the PDP if they so desire.

Fayose noted thaat the PDP has taken a position and the position was that Olusola should take over after him as the governor of Ekiti.

“Olusola never said he wanted to be deputy governor, but God instructed me to pick him. I said we will go together after our tenure, but God said I should allow him to stay; that what I said was my own opinion,

“It doesn’t matter to us how many people that are abusing us by our action. They are even free to join our adversaries, but we will defeat them as God liveth.

“We are here, we have what it takes to win an election. They say they want to rig election; that will not happen here in Ekiti; they should look elsewhere.

“They must know that politics is not played in the other room; it is played in the living room. We are going to play politics of the living room and not the other room.”

